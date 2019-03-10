Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More
6105 S. Third St
View Map
Resources
Carolyn F. (Barnett) Huff


1952 - 2019
Carolyn F. (Barnett) Huff Obituary
Carolyn F. Huff (Barnett)

LOUISVILLE - 66, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Carolyn's greatest joys in life were spending precious time with her family, her faith and her art.

Carolyn is survived by her loving sons, Brian Huff (Jennifer) and Keith Lawrence Barnett (Grace); beloved grandsons, Jacob, Nicholas and Lucas; parents, Raymond and Julia Barnett; siblings, Tom Barnett (Linda), Julie Robertson (John), George Barnett (Sheila), Keith Barnett (Becky), Ray Barnett and Stephanie Flautt (Mark); and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Her celebration of life Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More, 6105 S. Third St. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 12-8 p.m. Monday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Joseph Children's Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
