1/1
Carolyn F. Keelen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn F. Keelen

Louisville - 82, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Raymond "Ray" Keelen, and her son, Raymond Kevin Keelen.

Carolyn served as Financial Director for The Council for Retarded Citizens. She was known for her lifelong commitment of securing rights for those with disabilities.

Left to cherish her memory, her daughters, Tricia Le Meur (Chance), Carol Ann Keelen, & Diana Nault (René & grandchildren) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Hosparus of Louisville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved