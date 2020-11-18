Carolyn F. KeelenLouisville - 82, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Raymond "Ray" Keelen, and her son, Raymond Kevin Keelen.Carolyn served as Financial Director for The Council for Retarded Citizens. She was known for her lifelong commitment of securing rights for those with disabilities.Left to cherish her memory, her daughters, Tricia Le Meur (Chance), Carol Ann Keelen, & Diana Nault (René & grandchildren) and many beloved nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Hosparus of Louisville.