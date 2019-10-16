|
Carolyn Giltner
Eminence - Carolyn Giltner, age 89 of Cardiff, California (formerly of Eminence) passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. Carolyn enjoyed a long and happy life. Daughter of the late Scottie Roberts and William Junius Arnold, she was an avid bridge player and was a member of Four Seasons Garden Club for many years. She was a founding board member of Shelby County Community Theatre and a member of Eminence Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Fairleigh Giltner and her son, William Fairleigh Giltner, Jr.
She is survived by 2 daughters, June Giltner Greenwell of Lexington and Carol Giltner Gallagher of Del Mar, CA; a son, Robert Carleton Giltner of Shelbyville; five grandchildren, Stephanie Greenwell Harris of Shelbyville, Elizabeth Pate Giltner of Pacific Palisades, CA, Zachary William Giltner of Knoxville, TN, Robert Carleton Giltner, Jr. of Louisville and John Miller Giltner of Philadelphia, PA; and two great-grandsons, Aaron Clay Harris and Ryan Carter Harris of Shelbyville.
The funeral service will be at 2 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Eminence Christian Church. Burial will follow in Eminence Cemetery. Afterward, a reception celebrating Carolyn's life will be held 4-6 PM at Kate's (934 Main Street in Shelbyville).
Memorial contributions may be given to Eminence Christian Church at 5333 South Main Street, Eminence, KY 40019 or Shelby Community Theatre at 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Arrangements entrusted to Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home (prewitts.com).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019