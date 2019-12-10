|
Carolyn H. Cox
Carolyn H. Cox, born Carolyn Scott Holliday on October 3, 1933, died on December 4, 2019 at the age of 86.
Carolyn was born and raised in Irvine, Kentucky, and she told her children that she sometimes regretted that they never knew the joys of small-town life in Estill County. She was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and earned her Master's Degree from the University of Louisville.
In the mid-1950s, Carolyn moved to Louisville, where she became reacquainted with another Irvine native, Earl K. Cox. Dad's first memory of mother was spying her walking down the street eating an ice cream cone when she was six years old. They married in 1957 and enjoyed almost 60 years together.
Carolyn was a respected teacher at Norton Elementary School for many years, and she retired from Westport Middle.
She was an accomplished bridge player and a member of the Woman's Club of Louisville. One of her proudest moments was the day that her son, Scott, gave a speech to the Woman's Club about his legal career.
Carolyn loved a good book, an impressive SAT score, a Wildcat win, gin & tonics, and a long afternoon nap. She was passionate and fierce, and she instilled a steeliness in her children that has served them well.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, O. S. and Lucille Holliday, her sister Emma Louise, and her husband Earl K. Cox. She is survived by her three children: Dr. Sarah C. Cox (Dr. Dwight Pridham), Scott C. Cox (Lorie), and Ellen Call (Jill Johnson). And she is survived by six grandchildren: Emma Pridham (Adam Creech) and Hallie Pridham, Coleman and Caroline Cox, and Virginia and Sophie Call. She is also survived by three step-grandchildren: Dr. Cameron Sousa (Dr. Matt Sousa), Kate Pridham Ashton (John), and Alex Pridham. She was thrilled to live to meet and love two great-grandchildren, John Henry Ashton and Lily Sousa.
We would like to thank Dr. Jane Cornett and the staff at the Episcopal Church Home for their care and kindness.
Mom, we hope we made you proud. Rest in peace, and enjoy your sweet reunion with Earl.
Please join the Cox family for a reception to honor Mom on Saturday, December 21 from 2-5 pm at 534 Barberry Lane, Louisville, 40206.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019