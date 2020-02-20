|
Carolyn Helen Cunneen
Louisville - 105, passed away peacefully at her residence at Magnolia Springs East on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on February 4, 1915 to Lambert and Anna Schram. She lived in Chicago until she moved to Kentucky to be near her daughter in November, 2002.
She married George Thomas Cunneen on June 24, 1939 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church. George passed in December 1999. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bert Schram and sister, Helen Draths.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Judy Davies (Tom); her granddaughters, Cheryl Endy (Greg) of Charlotte, NC and Stephanie Lewis (Chet) of Charleston, SC; her 3 great-grandchildren, Austin Endy, Caitlyn Endy and Cohen Lewis; and many loving nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions East Chapel 235 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243 on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2:30 PM to 7:00 PM.
A Catholic Mass in honor of Carolyn will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 7813 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40222 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10 AM.
A Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Cemetery 700 North River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016 on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Expression of Sympathy may be made in donations to Magnolia Springs East ImpactLife Fund at 13600 LaGrange Road, Louisville, KY 40245 or Hosparus Health of Louisville 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Mar. 2, 2020