Carolyn Higgins Eichler
Louisville - EICHLER, CAROLYN HIGGINS, 80, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was a retired cashier at Winn-Dixie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Eichler; and parents, Paul and Elsie Higgins
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Nolan and Donna Eichler; brother, Paul F. Higgins, III (Terry); granddaughter, Meagan Duncan; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Mattingly, Kailyn Mattingly, and Brody Duncan.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Monday.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus or Mercy Academy.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019