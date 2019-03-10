Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
For more information about
Carolyn Eichler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Eichler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Higgins Eichler


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Higgins Eichler Obituary
Carolyn Higgins Eichler

Louisville - EICHLER, CAROLYN HIGGINS, 80, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was a retired cashier at Winn-Dixie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Eichler; and parents, Paul and Elsie Higgins

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Nolan and Donna Eichler; brother, Paul F. Higgins, III (Terry); granddaughter, Meagan Duncan; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Mattingly, Kailyn Mattingly, and Brody Duncan.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Monday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus or Mercy Academy.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
Download Now