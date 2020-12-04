Carolyn HudsonLouisville - Mrs. Carolyn Mae (Barnes) Hudson, age 85, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Mrs. Hudson was born in Spencer County, KY on October 24, 1935 to the late John William "Willie" and Sarah Elizabeth (Hahn) Barnes. She was a member of Okolona Christian Church.She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 67 years, William "Buddy" Thomas Hudson; sons, William J. (Deborah L.), Gary L. (Linda), Larry E. (Susan) and Phillip D. (Vicki) Hudson; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 3 siblings.Due to the restrictions caused by Covid-19, only 25 may attend the funeral service & visitation. However, please pass by the family and Mrs. Hudson from 1 pm-3 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Please stay in your vehicles and staff will be present to direct visitors in the parking lot.