Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Denny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. (Roan) Denny


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Carolyn J. (Roan) Denny Obituary
Carolyn J. (Roan) Denny

Louisville - Carolyn J. (Roan) Denny, 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Carolyn was a member of Grace Assembly of God in Palmyra, Indiana, and loved gardening, painting, and being with her grandchildren.

She was born on November 26, 1929 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Osee and Mary (Switzer) Roan. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Denny; and daughter, Teresa L. Denny.

Carolyn is survived by her sons, William R. "Bill" (Jennifer) Denny and Martin W. Denny; grandson, Stephen P. Denny; and granddaughter, Rachel E. Denny.

Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Newcomer

Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Memorial Service will be at 2 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation was chosen in regards to Carolyn's wishes. Entombment will take place at a later date at the Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Carolyn's memory be made to Grace Assembly of God (13605 Gettelfinger Road NE, Palmyra, IN 47164).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now