Carolyn J. (Roan) Denny



Louisville - Carolyn J. (Roan) Denny, 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Carolyn was a member of Grace Assembly of God in Palmyra, Indiana, and loved gardening, painting, and being with her grandchildren.



She was born on November 26, 1929 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Osee and Mary (Switzer) Roan. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Denny; and daughter, Teresa L. Denny.



Carolyn is survived by her sons, William R. "Bill" (Jennifer) Denny and Martin W. Denny; grandson, Stephen P. Denny; and granddaughter, Rachel E. Denny.



Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Newcomer



Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Memorial Service will be at 2 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation was chosen in regards to Carolyn's wishes. Entombment will take place at a later date at the Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky.



The family requests that contributions in Carolyn's memory be made to Grace Assembly of God (13605 Gettelfinger Road NE, Palmyra, IN 47164).



