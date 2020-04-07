Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Carolyn J. Marston


1941 - 2020
Louisville - Carolyn Joyce Marston, affectionately nicknamed Tootsie, passed away at the age of 78, on March 31, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1941 to Leo and Bertha Hall. She was the oldest of three siblings, Martha Godby and Tom C. Hall, both of which passed before her. In 1965, she married John King Marston and had two sons, Freddy and Brian. After being a full time house wife, Carolyn pursued a career in which she found great joy, working at Bacon's in the Bashford Manor Mall. Tootsie formed many lifelong friendships there as they continued to enjoy monthly get-togethers long after she retired. Carolyn was blessed with an adoring smile and caring demeanor that lifted everyone around her. Not a day went by where someone wasn't touched by her loving spirit and contagious laugh. Carolyn truly was one of a kind and brought as much love into this world as she could. She is survived by her sons, Frederick Neal and Brian Keith along with many Nieces and Nephews that loved her dearly. Carolyn is finally joining her late husband John in the afterlife after being apart for over 19 years.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
