Carolyn J. (Weaver) Truitt
New Albany - Carolyn Jean (Weaver) Truitt, 74, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Carolyn was a member of the New Beginnings Church in New Albany and was a member of the Prayer Blanket Ministry and Bible Study Group at Graceland Baptist Church. She loved crocheting, crafting for others, and volunteering for church functions and activities. She will be remembered for the love and care she showed to others in need and for being a dedicated friend.
She was born on July 22, 1946, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Charles and Ethel (Hernden) Weaver. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim Truitt.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Karen (Steven) Gray, Kelly (Kevin) Ralphs, and Andrea Truitt (Matt Drabek); 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Margaret Wright and Alice Truitt; brother-in-law, Michael Truitt; and many extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-New Albany. Her Funeral Service will be at 3:00 pm on Thursday, at the funeral home with cremation to follow according to Carolyn's wishes.
The family requests that contributions in Carolyn's memory be made to the Carolyn Truitt Memorial Tree fund in c/o New Beginnings Church (104 Wooded Valley Drive, New Albany, IN 47150).
