Carolyn Jane Isaacs


1926 - 2020
Carolyn Jane Isaacs Obituary
Carolyn Jane Isaacs

Carolyn was born on July 9, 1926 to the late Charles and Ruby Kasler in Liberty Center, Indiana and passed away on February 18, 2020.

She attended Atherton High School in Louisville and graduated from Bosse High School in Evansville, Indiana. She went to further her education at Stephens Women's College in Columbia, Mo. She was Fashion Director for L.S. Ayers department stores in Indianapolis, Indiana and later worked in the Kentucky Tourism Cabinet in Frankfort until she retired.

She is survived by her son, Rob Sprang, his wife Ginny Sprang and two grandchildren, Kelsey and Ethan Sprang. A private burial service will take place in Liberty Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
