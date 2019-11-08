|
|
Carolyn Jo Lowery
Louisville - Carolyn Jo Lowery 82 of Louisville died at Forest Springs Health Campus on November 2, 2019 just a few days short of her 83 birthday. She was born November 8, 1936 in Blackwell, OK to Homer and Dorthea Parrish.
In her earlier years she functioned as a grade school teacher, school librarian and media specialist for the Oklahoma public school system. She had a great love of theater and began acting in community theater productions around the country, especially in Oklahoma and Kentucky where she had moved to be closer to her daughter. After retirement she volunteered in the community in a number of activities including caring for children of refuges while the moms learned English, working for political candidates and as an usher in Actors Theater until health issues intervened and she no longer fill those rolls.
Carolyn approached life with a great spirit of adventure, believing that individuals where in a greater danger when (languishing) in their senior years then from living an adventurous lifestyle. In her 70's she enjoyed zip lining and on her 75th birthday went sky diving. She traveled thru out the Eastern United States while always staying at youth Hostels where she thoroughly enjoyed the young people she met.
Preceded in death by her parents, her sister Louise Young, and her daughter Megan Handy.
She is survived by her sister Linda Parrish, and her nephew Zachary Lienkey of Oklahoma City OK. A nephew Scott Young (Toni), and niece Karen Young. Two great nieces Jada Courts and Andie Young all of Lafayette, Louisiana and her beloved dog of 15 years Sammy.
Memorial service will be held at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church 4936 Brownsboro Road Lou., KY 40222 on November 23 at 2pm.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to her church in memory of Carolyn.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019