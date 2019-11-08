|
|
Carolyn Jo Lowery
Louisville - Carolyn Jo Lowery, 82, died at Forest Springs Health Campus on November 2, 2019 just a few days short of her 83rd birthday. She was born November 8, 1936 in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Homer and Dorthea Parrish.
In her earlier years, Carolyn functioned as an elementary school teacher, school librarian, and media specialist for the Oklahoma Public School System. Upon retirement, Carolyn moved to Kentucky to be closer to her daughter, Megan Handy. She brought with her a great love of theatre and continued acting in community theatre productions in Kentucky and many other states. Carolyn volunteered in many community activities including political campaigns, assisting refugee families in their relocation to Louisville, and ushering at Actors Theatre until health issues intervened and she was no longer able to fill those roles.
Carolyn approached life with a great spirit of adventure believing that older individuals were in greater danger from "languishing" in their senior years than from living a life filled with adventure. In her seventies, she enjoyed zip lining and she celebrated her 75th birthday by skydiving. She traveled throughout the Eastern United States while always staying at Youth Hostels where she thoroughly enjoyed the company of the young people she met.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Louise Young, and her daughter, Megan Handy.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Parrish and her nephew, Zachery Lienkey of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nephew, Scott Young (Toni); niece, Karen Young; two great nieces, Jada Courts and Andie Young of Lafayette, Louisiana; and her beloved dog of 15 years, Sammy.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church, 4936 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY, 40222 on November 23 at 2 PM.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to her church in memory of Carolyn.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019