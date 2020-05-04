Carolyn Jo Potts Fischer



Louisville - Carolyn Jo Fischer, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Carolyn was born on July 25, 1952 in Tulsa, OK to her loving parents, Harry and Joann Potts. Raised in the Methodist church, she was a member of Christ Church United Methodist in Louisville. Carolyn was a graduate of Central High School in Tulsa and the University of Tulsa where she was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, where her daughter was also a legacy. She was incredibly proud of her roots and could often be found singing "Oklahoma!" or one of many Kappa Kappa Gamma recruitment songs. Carolyn earned a Master's Degree in Hospital Administration, managed the laboratory at Audubon Hospital, and owned a company performing laboratory consulting services to Louisville MDs.



Carolyn is survived by her son Paul Fischer and significant other Rachel Hulette, daughter Kate Fischer and her partner Steffany Knauer, sister Marla Weigant, nieces Jocelyn Weigant and Emily Parker, and granddaughter Zoe Yates. Carolyn's children Kate and Paul deeply appreciate Carolyn's loving and loyal friends, Linda Hilsabeck of Tulsa, and Mary Lesousky and Joe Fischer of Louisville. She will be remembered for her strength in adversity, her warm and loyal friendship and her steadfast commitment to her children, family, and friends. Carolyn never met a stranger and her ability to connect with others and brighten a room was infectious and will be deeply missed. She loved the little things, from a mid-afternoon Law & Order SVU marathon to the crunchy ice pellets in a fresh McDonald's mocha frappe.



Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, services will be private. A celebration of Carolyn's life will follow at a future date. Funeral arrangements are by Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway 40217. In Carolyn's memory contributions are appreciated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Hosparus Health of Louisville.













