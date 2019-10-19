|
Carolyn Johnson
Louisville - Carolyn Johnson, 77, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Johnson. She Retired from Wal-Mart. Carolyn is survived by her children, Patrick Pritchard, Tina Pritchard, David Pritchard; Sister, Judy Ensor and Brother, Larry Brown; 4 Grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; Her services will be private. Cremation was chosen. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel was entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019