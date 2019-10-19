Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Johnson Obituary
Carolyn Johnson

Louisville - Carolyn Johnson, 77, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Johnson. She Retired from Wal-Mart. Carolyn is survived by her children, Patrick Pritchard, Tina Pritchard, David Pritchard; Sister, Judy Ensor and Brother, Larry Brown; 4 Grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; Her services will be private. Cremation was chosen. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel was entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now