|
|
Carolyn L. Dailey
Louisville - 77, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on October 3, 2019.
She was a member of Evangel World Prayer Center.
Carolyn was born on June 7, 1942 in Sledge, Mississippi to the late Robert Bland, Sr. and Leola Brown Bland. She was also preceded in death by her son, Fellon Keith Dailey, III; sisters, Anna Mae Williams and Mahalia Arnold.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Kimberly Y. Dailey, Kareem T. Dailey, Anaya Dailey, Antwan Dailey, Malachi Dailey; daughter-in-law, Karla Dailey; grandchildren, Kane Merrifield, Blake K. Young, Payton K. Stone and Kadyn M.N. Faulkner; siblings, Bessie Mae Armstrong, William Bland (Lena), Earlene Vaughn (Jay), Evelyn McDonald, Mae Edna Kinnard (J.B.), Shirley Reliford, Charlene Bland and Betty Dudley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 pm to 8 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville). A funeral service to honor the life of Carolyn will be held Saturday at 10 am at Evangel World Prayer Center (5400 Minors Lane, Louisville, KY 40219) with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019