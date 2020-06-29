Carolyn L. (Adkisson) Powers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn L. (Adkisson) Powers

Louisville - POWERS, Carolyn L. (Adkisson), 93, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Carolyn worked at the A&P Grocery Store for over 25 years and Markwells Pic Pac for 9 years. She was a former member of Southside Church of the Nazarene and a current member of Southern Hills Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Powers; daughter, Linda Vaughn; and sister, Betty Atcher.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Glynn Powers (Kathy), Terry Powers (Betty), and Joyce Narrell (Lee); son-in-law, Tommy Vaughn; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren; and sister, Wanda Long.

Visitation will be 12pm-8pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway and 11am Thursday at her church. Service will be 12pm Thursday at Southern Hills Church of the Nazarene, 12320 Ridgemont Drive. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens, West.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved