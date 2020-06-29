Carolyn L. (Adkisson) PowersLouisville - POWERS, Carolyn L. (Adkisson), 93, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.Carolyn worked at the A&P Grocery Store for over 25 years and Markwells Pic Pac for 9 years. She was a former member of Southside Church of the Nazarene and a current member of Southern Hills Church of the Nazarene.She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Powers; daughter, Linda Vaughn; and sister, Betty Atcher.Carolyn is survived by her children, Glynn Powers (Kathy), Terry Powers (Betty), and Joyce Narrell (Lee); son-in-law, Tommy Vaughn; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren; and sister, Wanda Long.Visitation will be 12pm-8pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway and 11am Thursday at her church. Service will be 12pm Thursday at Southern Hills Church of the Nazarene, 12320 Ridgemont Drive. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens, West.