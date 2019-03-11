|
|
Carolyn Louise Smith
Louisville - 72, transitioned on March 6, 2019. She was a member of Refuge In Kentucky Church and worked as a Home Health Aide for ElderServe.
Survivors are her children, Zina Burton-Lanier, Shanna Rodriguez-Smith, Charles Smith, Jr.((Yolanda) and Elisha Collier-Smith; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation: 9 am-12 noon Wednesday followed by Celebration of Life Service at her church, 1716 Prentice Street. Interment: Louisville Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019