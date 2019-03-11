Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Refuge In Kentucky Church
1716 Prentice Street
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Refuge In Kentucky Church
1716 Prentice Street
Carolyn Louise Smith

Carolyn Louise Smith

Louisville - 72, transitioned on March 6, 2019. She was a member of Refuge In Kentucky Church and worked as a Home Health Aide for ElderServe.

Survivors are her children, Zina Burton-Lanier, Shanna Rodriguez-Smith, Charles Smith, Jr.((Yolanda) and Elisha Collier-Smith; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation: 9 am-12 noon Wednesday followed by Celebration of Life Service at her church, 1716 Prentice Street. Interment: Louisville Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
