Carolyn Mae Tarrence
1956 - 2020
Carolyn Mae Tarrence

Louisville - Carolyn Mae Tarrence, December 17, 1956-June 25, 2020.

She is survived in life by her husband, Arthur R. Tarrence, daughter, Val A. Payton, granddaughter,Victoria F. Adkins, sisters, Diane Brazzell, Michele West and brother, Tom Johnston.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1st from 2-8pm at Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 1pm Thursday at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral home can allow 100 people maximum for the visitation and funeral service. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
