Carolyn Marie Rhoades
Louisville - Mrs. Carolyn Marie Rhoades, age 70, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Mrs. Rhoades was born on January 11, 1949 in Louisville, KY. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Rhoades; mother, Flossie Humphrey and brother, David Humphrey. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Bryan Rhoades (Whitney) and Tonya Howson (Ken); grandchildren, Lilly and Blake Rhoades, Logan, Trent and Tucker Howson; siblings, Carrie Tindle, Shirley Rupard, Belita Walls, Clayton and Billy Humphrey and sister-in-law, Chrisanna Terry. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 31, 2019