Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Carolyn Minor Popplewell Obituary
Carolyn Minor Popplewell

Louisville - Carolyn Minor Popplewell, 77, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William Dean Popplewell.

She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Leslie Popplewell (Bob Melisso) of Monrovia, CA and Cynthia Popplewell of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren, Robert Dean and Baxter Lee Melisso; brother-in-law, Dr. Howard Kent Popplewell of Jamestown, KY; and niece, Sandra F. Popplewell and nephew, Dr. Howard James Popplewell (Johnna) also of Jamestown, KY.

There will be a visitation from 10 am - 12 pm followed by a memorial service at 12 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, 40243. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville in Carolyn's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 19 to June 2, 2019
