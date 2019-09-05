Services
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral
Carolyn Monin Backherms


1944 - 2019
Carolyn Monin Backherms Obituary
Carolyn Monin Backherms

Bardstown - Mrs. Carolyn M. Backherms, age 74, of Bardstown passed away on September 4, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was born on September 15, 1944 in Nelson County to the late C.K. and Thelma Ballard Monin. Carolyn was the former principal at Ascension School in Louisville and the principal at St. Joseph School in Jacksonville, Florida for a combined total of 35 years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, playing golf and mainly being outdoors. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph E. "Sonny" Monin, Raphael Monin and Al Monin.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 37 years Les Backherms, 2 sisters, Martha (Frank) Wheeler, Linda (John) Roby, both of Bardstown, 4 brothers, Charles Monin of Bardstown, Don Monin of Alabama, William Monin of Hardinsburg and Paul (Brenda) Monin of Bardstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with Reverend Terry Bradshaw celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00-6:00pm with prayers at 5:00pm with Fr. Terry Bradshaw. Additional visitation will be Saturday after 8:00am until 9:30am at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Rd., who is in charge of arrangements. The family request that contributions be made to Flaget Memorial Hospital in care of Hospice of Nelson County , 4305 New Shepherdsville Rd., Bardstown, KY 40004
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
