Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Moore Temple Church of God in Christ
2315 W. Broadway
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Moore Temple Church of God in Christ
2315 W. Broadway
1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Carolyn Monroe Obituary
Carolyn Monroe

Louisville - Carolyn Monroe, 51, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Carolyn was a Daycare Provider at Lil Angels Enrichment Center.

She was born on July 30, 1967 in St. Louis, Missouri to Sam and Mamie Blaney. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Donnie Patterson, and Terry Patterson.

Carolyn is survived by her loving Husband Michael Cunningham of 24 years, daughter, Pamela Blaney, mother, Mamie Murphy, brothers: Shawn Patterson, and Jerome Patterson. grandchildren: Darrieonna Perry, Mikeyah White, Michael White III, and Arayah SunShine Kaufman.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Moore Temple Church of God in Christ, (2315 W. Broadway). Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, at Moore Temple Church of God in Christ with burial to follow at in Green Meadows Cemetery

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
