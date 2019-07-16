Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Bogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn P. Bogan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn P. Bogan Obituary
Carolyn P. Bogan

Louisville - Carolyn P. Bogan, 84 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Kay Powell (Larry), Holly Clark and a brother, Terry Miller (Robin) and a niece Shelbie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jerry McCoy Jr., Amanda Bleuel, Adam Diaz, Alexander Powell and Jonathan Powell, a sister, Jo Ann Breitenbach.

A funeral service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be conducted at 1pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadyresthaven.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now