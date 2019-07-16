|
Carolyn P. Bogan
Louisville - Carolyn P. Bogan, 84 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Kay Powell (Larry), Holly Clark and a brother, Terry Miller (Robin) and a niece Shelbie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jerry McCoy Jr., Amanda Bleuel, Adam Diaz, Alexander Powell and Jonathan Powell, a sister, Jo Ann Breitenbach.
A funeral service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be conducted at 1pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 16, 2019