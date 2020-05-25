Carolyn Powell
Carolyn Powell

Louisville - Carolyn E Powell, age 90, passed away May 24, 2020.

Born to the late Philip and Gertrude Mitchell, Carolyn is preceded in passing by her loving husband of over 60 years, Frederick Powell, and all of her siblings.

Here to carry on Carolyn's memory are her children, Sharon Galardi (Richard), Scott Powell (Connie), 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Carolyn will be remembered for the love she carried for her family and baking delicious homemade goods. She and her husband volunteered for the Kentucky Harvest and were avid members of Shively United Methodist Church. Carolyn also loved to bowl and play bunco.

All services will be private for immediate family only. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or in a floral tribute to the funeral home. Carolyn will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
