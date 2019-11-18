|
|
Carolyn Puckett
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Carolyn Sue (Molisee) Puckett, age 78, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Mrs. Puckett was born in Lancaster, Ohio on November 4, 1941 to the late James Willard and Margie "Lucille" (Hagan) Molisee. Mrs. Puckett was a retired teacher from JCPS after over 30 years of service. She was a faithful member of Mt. Holly United Methodist Church, Bremen Ohio Garden Club and Piece Makers Quilting Group.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 45 years, David Puckett; daughters, Susan Warrell (Ben) and Mollie Puckett (Samuel Miller); grandson, Paul David Warrell; brother, Billy Molisee (Debbie); nephews, Jamie and Mike Molisee; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church (804 Mt. Holly Rd. Fairdale, KY 40118) with interment to follow at Hopewell Cemetery (3707 Hopewell Rd. Louisville, KY 40299). Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) and on Monday from 11 am until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Holly United Methodist Church or Gasper River Catholic Youth Camp Retreat Center. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019