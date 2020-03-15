|
Carolyn Quebbeman
Mt. Washington - Carolyn Quebbeman, 81, of Mt. Washington, passed away March 13, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was a former employee of the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Naval Ordinance, and finally retiring from the Internal Revenue Service. She was also a dedicated member of First Baptist Church Mount Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester C. and Ella Gentry Fiddler; along with her husband, James Ray Quebbeman.
She is survived by two sons, David and Kevin Moore; a step-son, James L. Quebbeman; a sister in law, Irene Fidler; a niece Karen Meredith and a nephew, Keith Fidler.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Pfrimmers Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery, Corydon, IN. Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
In light of recent events, please refrain from hugging, kissing, and shaking hands during visitation and the funeral. A simple smile and nod of expressed sympathy will be all that is required.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020