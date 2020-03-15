Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Quebbeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Quebbeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Quebbeman Obituary
Carolyn Quebbeman

Mt. Washington - Carolyn Quebbeman, 81, of Mt. Washington, passed away March 13, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was a former employee of the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Naval Ordinance, and finally retiring from the Internal Revenue Service. She was also a dedicated member of First Baptist Church Mount Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester C. and Ella Gentry Fiddler; along with her husband, James Ray Quebbeman.

She is survived by two sons, David and Kevin Moore; a step-son, James L. Quebbeman; a sister in law, Irene Fidler; a niece Karen Meredith and a nephew, Keith Fidler.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Pfrimmers Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery, Corydon, IN. Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.

In light of recent events, please refrain from hugging, kissing, and shaking hands during visitation and the funeral. A simple smile and nod of expressed sympathy will be all that is required.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -