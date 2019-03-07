|
Carolyn (Bolt) Riley
Louisville - 74, passed away March 5, 2019
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years Mickey Riley; her sisters, Patsy Hayes and Iva (Don) Davis; her children Diana (Gary) Gilpin-Goldsmith and Amanda (Bob) Winstead. 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was retired from Phillip Morris as a machine operator where she worked for 20 years.
Visitation will be March 8, 2019 from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, Ky 40216.
A private funeral will be held at a later date with immediate family.
Family wishes to thank Hospice of Louisville for their care
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be in the form of donation to Hospice of Louisville. https://www.hosparushealth.org/donate
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019