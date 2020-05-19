Carolyn Rose Combs LewisLouisville - Carolyn Rose Combs Lewis passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 at the age of 93. Carolyn was born in Lexington KY on August 10 to Ether K (Sloop) and Joseph C Rose. After spending her early years in Lexington, the family moved to Louisville KY where she graduated from Louisville Girls High School.She worked for Bell Telephone until she married Lincoln R Lewis in 1948, and they spent 68 wonderful years together. Carolyn enjoyed golf, gardening, and most of all family. She was predeceased by her mother, father, and step father Newton Combs, husband Lincoln, sister Patty Dayton, and daughter-in-Law Nancy Naughton.Carolyn is survived by her children Lincoln Jr, Linda Goodwin, and Michael (Kathy); grandchildren David Goodwin (Carrie), Lincoln III (Kathlyn), Corey Pickering (Stephen), and Michael J (Annie). She was also blessed with 4 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Caring Excellence LLC for providing exceptional care over the last two years, with many of the crew becoming like family. Hosparus was also a big part of keeping her comfortable and at home.Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday May 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church followed by a private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.Memorials to donor's favorite charity.