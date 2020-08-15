Carolyn Rose (Kruer) Holden
Floyds Knobs - 72, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
She was born on November 19, 1947 in Floyd County, Indiana to the late Ambrose, Sr. and Mary Rose (Schindler) Kruer. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ambrose "Buddy" Kruer, Jr., Kevin Marie Kruer; and brother-in-law, Rich Costelle.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Joel "Skip" Holden; children, Kristina Goffinet (Scott), Eric Holden (Dawn); grandchildren, Devin Goffinet, Madison Goffinet, Penelope Goffinet, Holden Goffinet, Katie Holden, EJ Holden, Keeley Holden; siblings, Merle Kruer (Dorothy), James Kruer (Betty), Norman Kruer (Kathy), Evelyn Lilly (Eugene), Janice Kruer, Doris Costelle, Patricia Nett (Jim), Cheryl Book (Jim), Jean Schellenberger (Paul); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery (8310 St. John's Road, Floyds Knobs). Contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (1201 Story Avenue, Suite 200, Louisville, KY 40206). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
