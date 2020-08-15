1/
Carolyn Rose (Kruer) Holden
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Rose (Kruer) Holden

Floyds Knobs - 72, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

She was born on November 19, 1947 in Floyd County, Indiana to the late Ambrose, Sr. and Mary Rose (Schindler) Kruer. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ambrose "Buddy" Kruer, Jr., Kevin Marie Kruer; and brother-in-law, Rich Costelle.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Joel "Skip" Holden; children, Kristina Goffinet (Scott), Eric Holden (Dawn); grandchildren, Devin Goffinet, Madison Goffinet, Penelope Goffinet, Holden Goffinet, Katie Holden, EJ Holden, Keeley Holden; siblings, Merle Kruer (Dorothy), James Kruer (Betty), Norman Kruer (Kathy), Evelyn Lilly (Eugene), Janice Kruer, Doris Costelle, Patricia Nett (Jim), Cheryl Book (Jim), Jean Schellenberger (Paul); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery (8310 St. John's Road, Floyds Knobs). Contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (1201 Story Avenue, Suite 200, Louisville, KY 40206). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved