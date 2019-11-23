|
|
Carolyn Rose (Heckman) Thomas
Georgetown - 82, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was a graduate of Mercy Academy in Louisville and attended the University of Louisville School of Business, where she studied accounting. Carolyn was the owner of Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville. She was a Kentucky Decorative Artist, a member of the National Dinner Theater Association and St. John Paul II Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Knopp (Bill), Gordon Lamb (Denise), Nancy O'Donoghue (Dennis); brother, Raymond Heckman; grandchildren, Tara Montgomery (Adam), Kyrin Knopp, Jacob Lamb (Sara), Dylan Knopp, Caroline Jones, Clayton Jones; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Hallie, Remi Jo Montgomery, and Lawson Lamb.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) and on Tuesday after 9:00 a.m. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus, 218 Schellers Avenue, Sellersburg) with burial to follow at St. Joe Hill Catholic Church Cemetery.
Contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to the St. John Paul II - A Future Full of Hope Campaign. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019