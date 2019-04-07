|
|
Carolyn Ruth Thompson
Louisville - 81, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
She was a member of Green Street Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Michael Barber (Zenobia), Terry Barber (Vickie), Toy Foster and Tracy Foster (Samuel); siblings, Ada Gholston and Anita Smith; 5 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 11am -12pm Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Green Street Baptist Church, 519 E. Gray St, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019