Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Green Street Baptist Church
519 E. Gray St
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Street Baptist Church
519 E. Gray St
Carolyn Ruth Thompson Obituary
Carolyn Ruth Thompson

Louisville - 81, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

She was a member of Green Street Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Michael Barber (Zenobia), Terry Barber (Vickie), Toy Foster and Tracy Foster (Samuel); siblings, Ada Gholston and Anita Smith; 5 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 11am -12pm Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Green Street Baptist Church, 519 E. Gray St, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
