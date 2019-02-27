|
Scottsburg - 70, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born on January 3, 1949 in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, the daughter of Arlie and Emma Lorene (Daughterty) Green. Carolyn was a homemaker, attended Elevation Church Ministries, was a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and volunteered for National Youth Advocate Program. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel P. "Danny" Barnes and her father. Survivors include two sons, Philip R. Barnes (Misty) of Austin, Indiana and Stephen D. Barnes (Catherine) of Knoxville, Tennessee; two daughters, Teresa K. Barnes (Michael Murphy) of Shelbyville, Kentucky and Julie A. Thomas (Mark) of Scottsburg, Indiana; her fiance', Thomas Swope of Scottsburg, Indiana; her mother, Emma Green of Lexington, Indiana; three brothers, Arlie "Mike" Green of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Larry J. Green and Doyle Ray Green both of Lexington, Indiana; two sisters, Linda Binkley of Lexington, Indiana, and Lisa Riley of Austin, Indiana; ten grandchildren, Lindsey Galloway, Ashley Thomas, Stephen Barnes, II, Jennifer Sulfridge, Clay Kelley, Kendra Brown, Molly Barnes, Torian and Jon-Michael Murphy and Letitia Armstrong. Funeral Service: 12:00 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home with burial in Scottsburg Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 pm Thursday and after 10 am Friday at Collins Funeral Home. Expressions of Sympathy: or c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019