1/1
Carolyn Shockley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Shockley

Paducah - Mrs. Carolyn Shockley, age 81 of Paducah, KY and formerly of Louisville, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:17 PM at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah, a retired Medical Transcriptionist, and she volunteered for 15 plus years at the Lourdes Auxiliary.

Mrs. Shockley is survived by her two sons- Christopher W. (Holly) Shockley of Paducah, Ky and Mark E. (Lori) Shockley of Evansville, In; her six grandchildren- Leslie (Chris) Ballantine, Maria Shockley, Emily Shockley, Nathan Shockley, Lillianne Shockley, and Allison Shockley; five sisters and six brothers also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband- Lester L. Shockley; two brothers; one sister; and her parents- Thomas Everett & Anna Rita Courtney Wilson.

A Private Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, KY with Fr. Brad Whistle and Fr. Darrell Venters officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Jerome Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002 or to the Lourdes Auxiliary, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.

The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R D Brown Funeral Home
1223 W Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
(270) 247-0077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved