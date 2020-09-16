Carolyn Shockley



Paducah - Mrs. Carolyn Shockley, age 81 of Paducah, KY and formerly of Louisville, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:17 PM at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.



She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah, a retired Medical Transcriptionist, and she volunteered for 15 plus years at the Lourdes Auxiliary.



Mrs. Shockley is survived by her two sons- Christopher W. (Holly) Shockley of Paducah, Ky and Mark E. (Lori) Shockley of Evansville, In; her six grandchildren- Leslie (Chris) Ballantine, Maria Shockley, Emily Shockley, Nathan Shockley, Lillianne Shockley, and Allison Shockley; five sisters and six brothers also survive.



She was preceded in death by her husband- Lester L. Shockley; two brothers; one sister; and her parents- Thomas Everett & Anna Rita Courtney Wilson.



A Private Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, KY with Fr. Brad Whistle and Fr. Darrell Venters officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Jerome Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002 or to the Lourdes Auxiliary, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.



The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY is in charge of arrangements.









