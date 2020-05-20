Carolyn Siler BrowningLouisville - Carolyn Siler Browning, 86, of Louisville, died at home on May 16, 2020. She was the widow of Harold Browning, Jr. who had been the Assistant City Editor of the Louisville Times. She taught music and Spanish for more than 30 years, mostly at the Anchorage School. Several times she took her musical groups to sing in the White House and in the Colonial Area in Williamsburg, VA.She was also preceded in death by her parents, Congressman and Mrs. Eugene Siler, of Williamsburg, KY, and her two sisters, Dorothy Siler White of Jonesboro, AR, and Annette Siler Hungerford of Columbus, IN. She is survived by her brother, Judge Eugene Siler, Jr. and his wife Chris of Williamsburg.Carolyn attended the University of the Cumberlands and the University of Kentucky, obtaining her B.A. and M.A. degrees. She was a Baptist by faith and was active in First Baptist Church in Williamsburg and at Broadway Baptist in Louisville.A private burial will be held in Williamsburg with a memorial service to be held later.In her memory, donations may be made to the Auditorium and Humanities Fund at Anchorage Public School in Jefferson County or to the Eugene and Lowell Siler Scholarship Fund at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY.