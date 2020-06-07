Carolyn Smith
Clarkson - Carolyn Smith, 78, of Clarkson, KY, formerly of Louisville passed away Saturday at her residence.

She leaves behind her son, Russell (Kim) Smith; daughter, Cindy (David) McDougall; 2 grandchildren, brother, Warner Age; sister, Joan (Don) Rhye.

Preceded by parents, Warner and Catherine Basham Age, husband Eugene.

Service 2:00 pm Central Daylight Time on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Cloverport Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Eaton officiating. Burial will follow at Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation from 1:00 until service time.

You may leave your condolences with the family on our website: www.Cloverportfh.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
