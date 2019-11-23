|
|
Carolyn Stevens
Louisville - Carolyn made it to the finish line on Friday, November 22, 2019. She started her race on May 13, 1931 along with her twin sister Louise Ray. She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin. Carolyn was a mother of many talents. She enjoyed knitting sweaters, interior decorating, showing dogs, and sailing. She was a big fan of UK and enjoyed watching the games Louise and her brother-in-law Bob Ray.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Jay Stevens; daughter in law, Liz Stevens; granddaughter, Gwyneth Stevens, all of Charleston, WV; nieces, Kathy Ray, Karen Jeffries; nephew, Tee Ray, all of Louisville, KY. A service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 11am until service time on Wednesday.
In lieu of customary expression, memorial gifts may be given to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019