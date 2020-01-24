|
|
Carolyn Sue "Suzy" Huffman
Louisville - Carolyn Sue "Suzy" Huffman passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. She worked in data processing departments for most of her working career and retired from the Naval Ordinance after more than twenty-three years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Lucille Steenson; her older sister, Mildred Steenson; her younger sister, Saranda "Corker" Steenson Allamon (Jim).
Carolyn is survived by her beloved son from a previous marriage, Fred Michael Irish and her beloved grandson, Patrick Michael Irish. Both of whom live and work in Connecticut.
She leaves a loving farewell to Michael and Patrick, and to the treasured friends and acquaintances she had met throughout her life.
Some of her very favorite things were home garden flowers, hummingbirds, and butterflies.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Smile Train, , or the .
Cremation was chosen and Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020