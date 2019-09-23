|
Carolyn Sue Isert
Shepherdsville - Carolyn Isert would like to announce that after years of preparation, she has won her final race, and is now home celebrating victoriously. She made an appointment many years ago regarding a priceless investment and being the virtuous woman that she is known to be, wisely accepted a Gift that cannot be bought, but is freely given. She is now receiving her wonderful reward, with unlimited benefits, without additional costs, as the price was paid in full many years ago. She is now enjoying the fruits of her labor, being received at a place which is prepared by a Master Builder, celebrating with loved ones, listening to heavenly music, cheering on and awaiting those that will follow.
Awaiting to reunite are her husband of 61 years, Gray, who has faithfully run the race with her daily since they were children, and who continues to celebrate her home. Additionally, her children Scott and Chris (Jessica), and granddaughter Chloe are waiting to hear the wondrous stories at the next grand reunion. We do not know the time, nor the place that we will be, but eagerly listen for the Call to join.
Additionally, her sisters Rita, Myra (Merle), Sharon (Don), Janet, her brother Steve (Greta), sister-in-law's, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, Radiant Life church family, acquaintances, and those that were met but briefly, have knowledge of where to seek and find the Truth, for she is not ashamed of the sharing of the Good News.
Going before Carolyn are her parents, Hilbert and Mayme, sister Judy, brother Randall, and daughter-in-law Tammy.
We will continue to be blessed by Carolyn's legacy, to have witnessed a steadfast living Message, not only in word, but also in deed, one that says - Jesus Loves You.
In Carolyn's changing of addresses, she asks that we do not grieve, but know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Join in celebrating her ultimate healing, sweet spirit, endless love, renewed joy, increased peace, gentle touch, rejuvenated health, and not forgetting where her Source originates.
The Light is always on and the Door is always open for all that wish to join.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019