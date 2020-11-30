1/1
Carolyn Sue Klosterman
Carolyn Sue Klosterman

Louisville - Carolyn Sue (Thompson) Klosterman, age 83, died peacefully at home in Louisville on November 28, 2020. Carolyn was a native of Morganfield, Kentucky, the seventh of nine children, a devoted Louisville Cardinal fan, and a longtime member of Epiphany Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, David; her children, Ellen Stortz (Jim); Scott Klosterman (Linda); Natalie Richards (Steve); and Susan Francke (Chris); her grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Sam, Jordan, Andy, Will, Laura, Nate, Matthew, Cara, Ben, Megan and Abby; her sister, Joy, a host of well-loved nieces, nephews and friends; an Iphone still containing text conversations from 2009; and an undetermined number of yet-to-be-opened wine bottles.

Carolyn was a kind, loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She always put other's needs before her own, made ordering off a menu an unexpected adventure, gained genius level mastery of the 20-minute power nap, and pronounced "Tuesday" weird for some reason.

In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held on December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church in Anchorage, Kentucky. The church will adhere to all "Healthy at Worship" guidelines. For those unable to attend, the mass may be viewed at www.cambus.com/Carolyn. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to Epiphany Catholic Church or Hosparus Health Louisville.

Ratterman Funeral Home East Louisville is in charge of arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Denise Doberstein
