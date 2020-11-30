Carolyn Sue Klosterman
Louisville - Carolyn Sue (Thompson) Klosterman, age 83, died peacefully at home in Louisville on November 28, 2020. Carolyn was a native of Morganfield, Kentucky, the seventh of nine children, a devoted Louisville Cardinal fan, and a longtime member of Epiphany Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, David; her children, Ellen Stortz (Jim); Scott Klosterman (Linda); Natalie Richards (Steve); and Susan Francke (Chris); her grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Sam, Jordan, Andy, Will, Laura, Nate, Matthew, Cara, Ben, Megan and Abby; her sister, Joy, a host of well-loved nieces, nephews and friends; an Iphone still containing text conversations from 2009; and an undetermined number of yet-to-be-opened wine bottles.
Carolyn was a kind, loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She always put other's needs before her own, made ordering off a menu an unexpected adventure, gained genius level mastery of the 20-minute power nap, and pronounced "Tuesday" weird for some reason.
In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held on December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church in Anchorage, Kentucky. The church will adhere to all "Healthy at Worship" guidelines. For those unable to attend, the mass may be viewed at www.cambus.com/Carolyn
. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to Epiphany Catholic Church or Hosparus Health Louisville.
Ratterman Funeral Home East Louisville is in charge of arrangements.