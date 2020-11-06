Carolyn Sue "Toodie" Snawder
Georgetown - Carolyn Sue "Toodie" Snawder , 70, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Toodie enjoyed crossword puzzles and working on her family ancestry. She looked forward to traveling, liked watching Jeopardy, and was a diehard IU fan. Above all of these things, she will be remembered for her heart to care for others and the unconditional love she had for her family.
She was born on July 18, 1950, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Harlen and Gladiola (Patton) Stewart. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa "Tracy" Snawder; sister, Marsha Stewart; and her faithful canine companion, Fancy.
Toodie is survived by her loving husband, Mike Snawder; daughter, Marsha (Anthony) Weaver; son, Eddie Snawder; son, Jason Snawder; daughter-in-law, Reba Howard; sisters, Sharon Riggs, Joanne (Glen Kevin) Landers, Ellen Barnes, Robin King, and Melissa (Jeff) McAdams; grandchildren, Molly Howard, Easten Snawder, Kylie Weaver, Michael Weaver, Matteo Snawder, and Christian Snawder; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Memorial Service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation was chosen following Toodie's wishes.
The family requests that contributions in Toodie's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959).
