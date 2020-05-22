Carolyn Wingo Joyce



Carolyn Wingo Joyce died on May 21, 2020 after a brief illness. She moved to Louisville in 1988, with her husband George who worked for GE. They made many friends through Newcomers and Welcome Wagon. George predeceased her in 1993. Carolyn led a busy social life as a member of the Kentuckiana Blues Society, Louisville Ski Club, Speed Art Museum and St. Paul Methodist Church. Carolyn was educated at Stephens College and SMU and was a proud Texan, supporting her Dallas Cowboys. She is survived by her son Stephen Joyce and two sisters. Her burial will be in Wills Point, Texas next to her husband. Carolyn loved her cats. Memorials may go to the Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40245.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store