Carridder "Rita" Jones



Henderson, NV - Carridder "Rita" Jones, 84, transitioned Friday, May 8th, 2020 at Saint Rose Dominican Sienna Hospital. Rita was a playwright and a published writer.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ester Mashack, her husband Albert Jones, daughter Selina Griffith and sisters, Flossie M. Hickerson and Annie Dell McIntosh.



She is survived by her children; Elizabeth DeRamus (William), Gwendolyn Hollins (Lawrence), Mark Jones (Carolyn), Anthony Jones (Jennifer) and Linda Hale (Jerry), grandchildren; Alexandra, Corry, William, Andrea, Brandy and Kailea and great grandchildren; Jordan and Derrell.









