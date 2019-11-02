Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
1986 - 2019
Carrie Coin Obituary
Carrie Coin

Louisville - Carrie Ann Mitchell Coin was born on January 4, 1986 and passed on October 31, 2019 after an illness. She was survived by her husband, Chris Coin, her son Colton, and her father John Mitchell, as well as more family, friends, and loved ones than any one person could hope for. She worked as a surgery scheduler at Norton Orthopedics where her office friends described her as the most loyal friend you could have, someone with a big laugh, a bigger heart, and a beautiful spirit. There were no strangers in her life, and she was kind to everyone around her. Her friends remember as a loving soul who brought out the best in everyone. She was everything to the many that loved her, and will be missed dearly.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be held 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to a savings account for her son, Colton.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
