Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Musselman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie F. Musselman


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie F. Musselman Obituary
Carrie F. Musselman

Louisville - Carrie F. Musselman, 94, passed away July 17, 2019. She was born in Portland, TN on June 13, 1925, to the late Effie (Dalton) and Homer McGuffey. With the exception of 7 years in Pittsburgh, PA, Carrie lived her life in Louisville. After graduating from Ahrens High School, she worked for the telephone company and established a home for her family. Carrie was known by her family and friends as being a fun loving, direct and outspoken individual. She will be missed for her candid ways.

She is preceded in death by her husband Elwood C. Musselman, son Harry David Musselman and sister Margie McKinney. Survivors include two children, Sharon Kilpatrick (Darby) of Louisville, Craig Musselman (Elisa) of Carmel, IN and two beloved grandsons, John Kilpatrick (Hannah) of Knoxville, TN and Mark Musselman (Cory) of Portland, OR. Survivors also include sister Vivian Lyninger of Louisville, KY and special nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Saturday, July 20 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. Visitation will be 11-1 followed by the service at 1 and burial in Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to your local humane society, animal rescue or a . Both grandsons and their wives are animal lovers. John and Hannah are involved in their local humane society at https://www.shelteranimalsrescue.org/donate.shtml.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now