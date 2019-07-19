|
|
Carrie F. Musselman
Louisville - Carrie F. Musselman, 94, passed away July 17, 2019. She was born in Portland, TN on June 13, 1925, to the late Effie (Dalton) and Homer McGuffey. With the exception of 7 years in Pittsburgh, PA, Carrie lived her life in Louisville. After graduating from Ahrens High School, she worked for the telephone company and established a home for her family. Carrie was known by her family and friends as being a fun loving, direct and outspoken individual. She will be missed for her candid ways.
She is preceded in death by her husband Elwood C. Musselman, son Harry David Musselman and sister Margie McKinney. Survivors include two children, Sharon Kilpatrick (Darby) of Louisville, Craig Musselman (Elisa) of Carmel, IN and two beloved grandsons, John Kilpatrick (Hannah) of Knoxville, TN and Mark Musselman (Cory) of Portland, OR. Survivors also include sister Vivian Lyninger of Louisville, KY and special nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Saturday, July 20 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. Visitation will be 11-1 followed by the service at 1 and burial in Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to your local humane society, animal rescue or a . Both grandsons and their wives are animal lovers. John and Hannah are involved in their local humane society at https://www.shelteranimalsrescue.org/donate.shtml.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019