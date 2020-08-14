Carrie Grethel Purcell



Corydon, IN - Carrie Grethel Purcell, 99, peacefully entered into her Eternal Life on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Harrison Springs Health Campus, Corydon, IN.



Carrie was born June 30, 1921 in Hart County, Munfordville, KY, to the late Hewitt L. and Sadie Ellen (Nunn) Wilkerson. She was a 1940 graduate of New Salisbury High School (IN). She was a retiree of the New Salisbury Branch of the former Old Capital Bank & Trust Co. and a homemaker. She was a past member of the former Byrneville E. United Brethren Church (Byrneville, IN) and then a member, Trustee, and Treasurer of the Crandall United Methodist Church (Crandall, IN). She served her church family through the Crandall United Methodist Women and avidly sewed in the Crandall Quilters Group. She was a dedicated Indiana Hoosiers basketball fan and a life-long Democrat.



Her life was guided by devotion to family and faith. Her cooking was revered by loved ones. She was known for cast iron skillet green beans, potato salad, apple butter, coconut cream pie, fried fruit pies, and persimmon pudding, among many others. Her home was the hub of the family and she loved being there, enjoying her time quilting, gardening and feeding birds, especially cardinals. She enjoyed collecting coffee mugs; her collection included mugs from all 50 states, many countries, and special landmarks.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, George Maurice Purcell, her sisters: Elizabeth Pauline (Wilkerson) Williams and Ramonia Ann (Wilkerson) Foley, infant sister Martha V. Wilkerson; her brothers: Howard Cecil Wilkerson and Roy Franklin Wilkerson; her sisters-in-law: Cordell (Purcell) Byrne, Donna (Utz) Wilkerson, and Beverly (Hood) Wilkerson; brothers-in-law: Donald L. Fisher and James R. Foley; granddaughter, Carrie Ruth Purcell and grandson, Jason Daryl Purcell.



Surviving to cherish her memory are her four children; sons George Michael Purcell (Mayetta) of New Salisbury, Jerry David Purcell of Depauw, and John C. Purcell (June) of Corydon; daughter, Virginia Ellen Morris (Robert) of New Salisbury; sister Dorothy L. (Wilkerson) Fisher of Safety Harbor, FL; sister-in-law Sharon (Stewart) Wilkerson of Seminole, FL; brother, Leonard Wilkerson of Georgetown.



Grandchildren: Michael T. Purcell, Bob Purcell (Tina), Barry Purcell (Angela), John Daniel Purcell (Stacey), Amy Purcell-Fessel, Christopher Morris (Fan), Melissa Czolgosz (Russell) and Sara Burks (Christopher).



Great-grandchildren: Brandon Purcell (Ai), Mason Miller, Sophia, Spencer and Sullivan Purcell, Gabrielle and Garrett Fessel, Connor & Levi Czolgosz, and Porter Morris.



Great-great grandsons: William, Winston and Henry Purcell, along with many beloved nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.



Pallbearers: Bob Purcell, Barry Purcell, Daniel Purcell, Christopher Morris, Russell Czolgosz, Christopher Burks, and Gary Byrne.



Honorary pallbearers: Forrest, Terry, Randall, and Danny Byrne, Stanley Wilkerson, and Robert Morris



In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy in her memory to the WHAS Crusade for Children via the Ramsey, IN Volunteer Fire Department, a charity our mother always treasured.



Funeral services will be 11 am Monday, August 17, 2020 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey IN, with burial in Wolfe Cemetery, Georgetown, IN. Visitation 2 - 8 pm Sunday and 9 - 11 Monday at the funeral home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store