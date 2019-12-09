|
Carrie Lynn Fordyce
Hillview - Ms. Carrie Lynn Fordyce, age 53, of Hillview returned to her Heavenly Father on December 8, 2019. Ms. Fordyce was born in Louisville on October 6, 1966. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wade Fordyce; father, Bobby Spann Sr.; and brother, Robbie Spann Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jeremy Spann (Jennifer); mother, Janet Spann; grandson, Noah Bushong; nephew, Robbie L. Spann III (Britney); and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday from 9:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019