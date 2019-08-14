Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1472 Dixie Highway (40210)
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1472 Dixie Highway (40210)
Carrie Martin Obituary
Carrie Lee Shaw-Martin

Louisville - 83, of Newburg Community, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was retired from the U.S. Census Bureau and was a 70 year member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Theodore "Boone" Martin, Jr.; sons, Theodore Martin, III, Donovan Martin, Rick Martin (Mildretta) and Marshall Martin(Naeemah); sister, Elizabeth Shaw Stanton; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Visitation: 10 am - noon Saturday with services immediately following at the church, 1472 Dixie Highway (40210). Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
