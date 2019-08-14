|
|
Carrie Lee Shaw-Martin
Louisville - 83, of Newburg Community, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was retired from the U.S. Census Bureau and was a 70 year member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Theodore "Boone" Martin, Jr.; sons, Theodore Martin, III, Donovan Martin, Rick Martin (Mildretta) and Marshall Martin(Naeemah); sister, Elizabeth Shaw Stanton; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Visitation: 10 am - noon Saturday with services immediately following at the church, 1472 Dixie Highway (40210). Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019