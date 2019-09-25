|
|
Carrie Patricia "Pat" Gregory Brummett
- - Carrie Patricia "Pat" Gregory Brummett, 84, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Dogwood Village Senior Living. Born October 22, 1934 in Jeffersonville, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Fred Gregory and Mary Gertrude Fisher Gregory. She was also predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Frank Wheeler Brummett.
She is survived by their two sons, Greg Brummett and wife Kim of Oak Hill, and Phill Brummett and wife Beth of Chantilly; daughter Mary Brummett Lueker and husband Tom of Williamsburg; six grandchildren Sarah Brummett, Rachel Frank and husband Alex, Becca Brummett, Amanda Brummett, Dana Lueker, and Deke Lueker; one great grandchild, Phoebe Kay Frank; two sisters Johanna "Jo" Lambert of Salem, Indiana, and Jean Fredrick "Freddie" Knehans and husband Bill of San Antonio, Texas.
Frank and Pat retired to Brightwood, VA, where they lived and volunteered for over 30 years. Pat was a reading specialist for the Madison County Literacy Council and a member of the Madison Presbyterian Church. She loved to spend time outdoors working in her garden, and she enjoyed traveling the world.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MESA, 927 Orange Road, Pratts, VA. 22731 or the Literacy Council of Madison County, P.O. Box 575, Madison, VA. 22727. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019